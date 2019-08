Rolex watch stolen from Weed Beach in Darien

Darien Police reported a woman playing tennis at Weed Beach on the afternoon Aug. 10 reported a watch stolen from her purse. She was playing tennis from about 4:15 to 5:45 p.m. and left the purse containing the watch, a Rolex valued at $11,000, at the entry to the courts. When she arrived home, the watch was not in the bag.