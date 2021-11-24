Rogue GOP state senator Paul Boyer to forego reelection bid

PHOENIX (AP) — A Republican state senator who has occasionally been a thorn in the side of the majority party's legislative agenda will not seek reelection in 2022.
State Sen. Paul Boyer said this week that he will serve out the remaining year of his term and then move on to other pursuits. The Glendale lawmaker said opponents in his own party will need to put up with him for his remaining year in office, however, meaning he'll retain the ability to thwart some key initiatives the slim one-vote GOP majority failed to get past him in this year's legislative session.