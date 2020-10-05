Rocktoberfest: Town opens Highland Farm with night of family fun

Jami Gore, program supervisor with Parks & Rec, introduces the ROCKtoberfest program at Highland Farm on Saturday afternoon. Darien Arts Center and the town's Parks & Rec Department held an event to open the town's newest land acquisition, Highland Farm, with a family-friendly outdoor music event.

It was a long time coming, but the Parks and Recreation Department—in cooperation with the Darien Arts Center—finally christened Highland Farm with ROCKtoberfest on Saturday afternoon.

The property is part of the former Ox Ridge Hunt Club, now the Ox Ridge Riding Racquet Club.

Featuring two bands, a solo performance by a DAC alum, food and community engagement, officials hope it’s going to be the first of many great happenings to come to the large open space on Middlesex Road

“We tried to host two community picnics in August and they both had weather cancelations,” explained Jami Gore, program supervisor.

“It’s obviously a beautiful property,” she said. “It’s a property where you can enjoy nature at its best.”

Owing to the pandemic-related restrictions, Parks & Rec decided to put a cap on 300 attendees, with the first 200 being preregistration reserve tickets.

“We sold out in less than an hour,” she said, demonstrating the desire of Darienites to get out and about for such community happenings.

“I love it,” said Beril Venzin of Darien. “It’s just so nice to be outside.”

“We’re new to town,” she said, “so we’re hoping we can do more of these in the community.”

“We are so happy to finally get a chance to have an event here,” said Pamela Gery, Parks & Rec director.

Along with performances by the bands Exit Ramp and Nightshift, people were able to pre-order food, wine and beer through Sipstirs and Michael Joseph’s catering. Many kids also engaged with flag-making craft kits, which were received in advance and brought some creative activities for the younger kids.

“I’m super excited about the ability to have this parcel of land here for all to enjoy,” said First Selectman Jayme Stevenson, who helped introduce the program and shared some of the guidelines for both the event and the park going forward.

She said in the coming weeks and months more programs will be coming.

“It should have happened last year,” she said, “but because of COVID we’ve been slow in getting our programs going.”