River down, flood precautions eased at New Orleans levees

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — The Mississippi River was below 15 feet at a key gauge in New Orleans on Friday, leading the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers to end, for now, a “flood fight” protocol calling for daily levee inspections.

The corps said in a news release it was moving from a “Phase II” flood fight, implemented when the river hits 15 feet at New Orleans' Carrollton Gauge, to a “Phase I," maintained as long as the river is between 11 and 15 feet.

Phase I calls for twice-weekly levee inspections. And it requires special waivers for certain types of construction or other work on or near the levees.

Phase II is implemented when the river hits 15 feet at the Carrollton Gauge. It calls for daily inspections and no waivers for the prohibited work.

After reaching 11 feet and prompting the Phase I level on Jan. 9, the Mississippi hit 15 feet Jan. 27. It fell to just below 15 feet Friday but the Corps said it is expected to stay above 11 feet throughout the next 28 days.