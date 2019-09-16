Rispone TV ad attacks Abraham in Louisiana governor's race

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Louisiana gubernatorial candidate Eddie Rispone is launching a TV attack ad against his fellow GOP contender, U.S. Rep. Ralph Abraham.

It's the first Republican-on-Republican television hit of the race, and it comes despite GOP efforts to keep Republican contenders from slamming each other. The election is on Oct. 12.

Rispone's 30-second spot that starts airing Tuesday pans Abraham for reneging on a promise to donate his congressional salary to charity and for missing congressional votes.

The ad hits Abraham for a 2016 statement suggesting President Donald Trump should consider stepping aside from the GOP presidential nomination because of a recording in which Trump boasted about groping women.

Rispone's campaign says it's also running an ad criticizing Democratic incumbent John Bel Edwards. Abraham's campaign didn't immediately comment.