Rise in women farmers attributed to data collection change

CALDWELL, Idaho (AP) — Federal data shows more women are operating farms in Idaho, but officials say they have always been there.

The Idaho Statesman reports the 2017 Census of Agriculture released earlier this year shows about one-third of Idaho farms are run by women.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture recorded more than 10,000 women in farm leadership roles.

It also says more than 17,000 women are working on farms and ranches in the state, up from the just over 13,000 women recorded in 2012.

The department attributed the uptick to a change in how the farm leadership positions are recorded.

Department statistician Randy Welk says officials determined that woman and youth were probably getting undercounted.

He says often the name listed as the operator of a family farm wasn't updated.

___

Information from: Idaho Statesman, http://www.idahostatesman.com