Rights group verifies Polish senator was hacked with spyware VANESSA GERA, Associated Press Jan. 6, 2022 Updated: Jan. 6, 2022 2:30 p.m.
1 of6 FILE - Ewa Wrzosek, a Polish prosecutor, stands outside her office holding her phone, in Warsaw, Poland, Dec. 16, 2021. Amnesty International said Thursday Jan. 6, 2022, that its has independently confirmed that powerful spyware from the Israeli surveillance software maker NSO Group was used to hack Polish senator, Krzysztof Brejza, multiple times in 2019 when he was running the opposition’s election campaign to unseat the right-wing government. The senator, Krzysztof Brejza, and two other government critics, Roman Giertych and Ewa Wrzosek, were hacked with NSO’s Pegasus spyware. Czarek Sokolowski/AP Show More Show Less
2 of6 FILE - Roman Giertych, a prominent Polish lawyer, poses for a photograph, in Rome, Dec. 16, 2021. Amnesty International said Thursday Jan. 6, 2022, that its has independently confirmed that powerful spyware from the Israeli surveillance software maker NSO Group was used to hack Polish senator, Krzysztof Brejza, multiple times in 2019 when he was running the opposition’s election campaign to unseat the right-wing government. The senator, Krzysztof Brejza, and two other government critics, Roman Giertych and Ewa Wrzosek, were hacked with NSO’s Pegasus spyware. Andrew Medichini/AP Show More Show Less 3 of6
4 of6 FILE - Polish Senator Krzysztof Brejza in Warsaw, on the night of parliamentary elections, Oct. 13, 2019. Amnesty International said Thursday Jan. 6, 2022, that its has independently confirmed that powerful spyware from the Israeli surveillance software maker NSO Group was used to hack Polish senator, Krzysztof Brejza, multiple times in 2019 when he was running the opposition’s election campaign to unseat the right-wing government. The senator, Krzysztof Brejza, and two other government critics, Roman Giertych and Ewa Wrzosek, were hacked with NSO’s Pegasus spyware. AP Show More Show Less
5 of6 FILE - Polish Senator Krzysztof Brejza in Warsaw, on the night of parliamentary elections, Oct. 13, 2019. Amnesty International said Thursday Jan. 6, 2022, that its has independently confirmed that powerful spyware from the Israeli surveillance software maker NSO Group was used to hack Polish senator, Krzysztof Brejza, multiple times in 2019 when he was running the opposition’s election campaign to unseat the right-wing government. The senator, Krzysztof Brejza, and two other government critics, Roman Giertych and Ewa Wrzosek, were hacked with NSO’s Pegasus spyware. Show More Show Less
6 of6
WARSAW, Poland (AP) — Amnesty International said Thursday it has independently confirmed that powerful spyware from the Israeli surveillance software maker NSO Group was used to hack a Polish senator multiple times in 2019 when he was running the opposition’s parliamentary election campaign.
The Associated Press reported last month that Citizen Lab, an internet watchdog group at the University of Toronto, found that the senator, Krzysztof Brejza, and two other Polish government critics were hacked with NSO’s Pegasus spyware.