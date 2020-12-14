Rights group: Dozens detained at retirees' rally in Belarus

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — A human rights group said that up to 80 people were detained in the Belarusian capital on Monday during the traditional weekly rally of retirees against President Alexander Lukashenko, who won his sixth term in office in a disputed election.
Between 100 and 150 people were estimated to have gathered at Independence Square in the central Minsk. They were quickly surrounded by police and security forces, and detentions followed. Some of the demonstrators hid in a church nearby, but up to 80 were detained, according to the Viasna rights group.