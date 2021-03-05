Ricketts sees return to normal by 2nd half of this year

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — Early in the pandemic, Gov. Pete Ricketts delivered a simple message to Nebraskans to try to keep the coronavirus from spreading: If you want to see Husker football in the fall, you had better comply with social distancing measures.
The warning fell a bit short, as Nebraska was forced to play its home games in a mostly empty Memorial Stadium. But now, on the anniversary of the state's first known coronavirus case, Ricketts said he's increasingly confident fans will be able to see those games in-person later this year.