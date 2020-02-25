Ribbon cutting ceremony celebrates Noroton Heights Post Offices’ grand opening

After being temporarily housed in a Mobile Retail Unit and a P.O. Box trailer, Noroton Heights Post Office has opened the doors of its permanent new residence at 264A Heights Road in Darien.

To celebrate this occasion, there will be a grand opening event and ribbon cutting ceremony at the new location.

The event will take place Wednesday, Feb. 26, from 12:30 to 1:30 p.m. at 264A Heights Road.

Light refreshments will be served.

“We are excited to be settled into the permanent location where customers have the convenience of retail and the Post Office Boxes in one space,” said Darien Connecticut Postmaster Lisa Dixon.

Hours at the new location are as follows:

Monday to Friday 9 to 11 a.m. and noon to 4:30 p.m.

Saturday and Sunday, no retail hours available.

Passport services are available at the new location along with all other postal products and services such as stamps, money orders and shipping products and services.