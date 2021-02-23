Rhode Island vaccine deliveries delayed by weather

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — Three community coronavirus vaccination locations in Rhode Island are rescheduling appointments because harsh winter weather in some areas of the country delayed the delivery of more than 12,000 doses to the state, health officials say.

Because the shipment of approximately 12,400 doses of the Moderna vaccine did not arrive in Rhode Island as scheduled on Monday, clinics at the Cranston Senior Center, the Swift Community Center in East Greenwich, and the West Warwick Civic Center are rescheduling appointments, the state Department of Health said in a statement.