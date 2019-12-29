Rhode Island to receive an extra $50 million for bridge work

CRANSTON, R.I. (AP) — Rhode Island will receive an extra $50 million in federal funds for bridge improvement and repair projects.

The funding was included in a new federal transportation legislation co-authored by Democratic U.S. Senator Jack Reed, the ranking member of the Appropriations Subcommittee on Transportation and Housing and Urban Development. The federal transportation bill was signed into law earlier this month.

Reed said the additional funds, the maximum amount allowable, will help finance repairs to six bridges in Cranston and Providence. Four of them are considered structurally deficient.

"This $50 million in federal funding will advance work on needed bridge upgrades and it will put Rhode Islanders to work improving our infrastructure,” Reed said earlier this month.

Reed said the state has received nearly $350 million in federal funds for road, bridge and mass transit improvements in 2019.