Rhode Island man gets 14 years on weapons, drug charges

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — A Rhode Island man found to be in possession of drugs and two guns that he was barred from possessing because of a previous conviction for a violent crime has been sentenced to serve 14 years in prison, prosecutors said Monday.

Francisco Vega, 36, was sentenced last week to 20 years behind bars with 14 to serve and the balance suspended with probation after pleading no contest to fentanyl and gun possession charges, according to a statement from the office of state Attorney General Peter Neronha.