Rhode Island governor picks search team for health director

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — Rhode Island's governor is using a committee of Rhode Island health professionals to lead the search for the state's next top public health official, who will continue to guide the response to the coronavirus pandemic.

Gov. Dan McKee announced Jan. 13 that Dr. Nicole Alexander-Scott, director of the Rhode Island Department of Health, was resigning but would stay on for two weeks during the search for new leadership. She will also act as a consultant for an additional three months to ensure continuity.