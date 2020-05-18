Rhode Island gas prices inch up 3 cents per gallon

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — The average price of a gallon of gasoline in Rhode Island has crept up another 3 cents, yet remains at around its lowest level this close to Memorial Day in almost two decades, AAA Northeast reported Monday.

The organization's weekly survey found self-serve, regular selling for an average of $1.96 per gallon.

Rhode Island’s price is 9 cents higher than the national average of $1.87, but remains 90 cents lower than the in-state average a year ago.

“Gas prices around Memorial Day have not been this cheap in nearly 20 years," AAA spokesman Lloyd Albert said in a statement. “However, as the country continues to practice social distancing, this year’s unofficial kickoff to summer is not going to drive the typically millions of Americans to travel."

AAA found a range in prices of 52 cents for regular, from a low of $1.67 per gallon to a high of $2.19.