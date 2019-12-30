Rhode Island boy dies after rescue from Massachusetts river

Members of the Chicopee police and fire departments, Massachusetts State Police and Massachusetts Environmental Police search the Chicopee River in Chicopee, Mass., for a missing boy Sunday, Dec. 29, 2019. A boy recovered from the Massachusetts river has died, while rescue personnel continue to search for another child he was with, police said Sunday. (Greg Saulmon/The Republican via AP)

CHICOPEE, Mass. (AP) — A boy who died after being pulled from a Massachusetts river over the weekend has been identified by authorities as an 11-year-old Rhode Island resident.

The child and a 10-year-old boy had gone to play in the woods in Chicopee and were reported missing at about 1 p.m. Saturday when they did not return home, Chicopee Officer Michael Wilk said in a Facebook post.

The boys are believed to be cousins, according to a statement from the office of Hampden District Attorney Anthony Gulluni.

The older boy, who lived in Pawtucket, Rhode Island, was pulled from the Chicopee River by firefighters and taken to Baystate Medical Center in Springfield before being flown to Boston Children's Hospital. He died Sunday, according to authorities.

It appears the boys had ventured onto the ice on the river, authorities said. Their names have not been made public.

The search for the younger boy was scheduled to resume Monday.