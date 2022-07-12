Reward of $10,000 offered for missing Indianapolis family

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — The family and friends of an Indianapolis man missing with his three young children are offering a $10,000 reward for information that leads to their whereabouts, his sister said Tuesday.

Kyle Moorman, 27, has been missing since July 6, when he left to go to his brother’s house with plans to go fishing with his children: 1-year-old Kyran Holland, 2-year-old Kyannah Holland and 5-year-old Kyle Moorman II. The disappearance was first shared by Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department on Sunday.