The Darien Bicentennial Celebration Committee is looking for aspiring actors to take part in the staging of two local events of the American Revolution era of time and to help bring the town’s history to life.

The events are the Tory raids on both the Middlesex Meeting House, and The Mather Homestead properties in the town.

Auditions will be Aug. 28 from 1 to 3 p.m. at the First Congregational Church of Darien. All volunteers ages 12 and older can audition for either speaking or nonspeaking roles. Organizers ask that all participants be vaccinated and comply with Connecticut’s current COVID-19 guidelines.

More information about the scripts and the roles will be provided on the day of the auditions, according to Carole Claps, longtime local resident and former Darien Arts Center board member who is directing the presentation. For more information, email info.darien2020@gmail.com.

The reenactments will be part of the town’s Heritage Day happening, an all-day event on Oct. 23. The rain date will be Oct. 24. The festivities will be held at the Museum of Darien, the Church and The Homestead. All three locations will include living history presentations by the Fifth Connecticut Regiment.

“I’m delighted to be involved with the Museum of Darien in celebrating Darien’s Bicentennial,” Claps, who directed “Darien’s Got Talent” and who produced Cabaret evenings and performances, said. “I hope that many of our citizens will come out for the auditions. I promise, we will have a fun time.”

Organizers are in the process of meeting regularly to discuss the reenactments, and once roles are assigned, there will be a few rehearsals that will take place on Saturday mornings, according to Claps.

Al Miller, who is producing the reenactments, said that the Heritage Day will be a celebration that will cap the town events that took place to mark the town’s 200th birthday.

“I am so proud to be part of this event. We’ve crafted some wonderful roles for both adults and children,” Miller said. “Everyone who attends the audition will be able to participate, so please come out and help bring Darien’s history to life.”

Information about the events, and the projects is available at the town’s website for the event at http://www.darienct.gov/2020 To participate, volunteer or donate, visit www.darienct.gov/2020, or email info.darien2020@gmail.com.

Write a check to Town of Darien, and include “2020 Bicentennial” in the memo line of the check to sponsor, or donate to the Bicentennial Celebration. Checks may be mailed to Darien Town Hall, 2 Renshaw Road, Darien, CT 06820 and include ATT: 2020 Bicentennial on the envelope.

“A special thank you to the Official 2020 Bicentennial Sponsors for their generosity and continued support,”First Selectman Jayme Stevenson said.