Results are in! Find out which badge was victorious in Darien's Battle of the Badge blood drive

Though Darien Police said it was a close call in a department-wide email, Noroton Heights Fire Department had the highest number of donors in the Battle of the Badges blood drive on Sept. 10.

The Darien Police Department, the Darien, Noroton, and Noroton Heights Fire Departments, and Darien EMS were on a mission to help save lives by collecting blood for hospital patients in need during the Battle of the Badges blood drive.

Battle of the Badges was a friendly competition to see who can recruit the most eligible blood donors to join them in this lifesaving effort. In addition to Darien Police and Noroton Heights, Noroton Fire Department, Darien Fire Department and Darien EMS Post 53 competed to see who could recruit teh most blood donors.

According to the stats distributed by the police, the Red Cross said the drive helped 141 patients in Connecticut Hospitals.

In addition, the Red Cross gave the following stats:

30 - collection goal (started with 58 appts)

54 - people registered

7 - donors deferred

47 - Productive whole blood donations

12 — first time donors

The Red Cross confirmed all agencies had a decent number of votes and said it would be great to have the competition annually every September.