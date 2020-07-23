• Restraining order barring nursing home closing extended

CAIRO, Ill. (AP) — A southern Illinois judge on Thursday extended a temporary restraining order barring a nursing home from executing its closure plan until it has fulfilled all its obligations to residents.

When Aperion Care Cairo announced its intention to close last week, families complained to Alexander County officials they felt rushed to select alternative placement for loved ones.

Illinois law requires private nursing homes planning to close to first submit a transition plan to the Illinois Department of Public Health for approval. After approval, the nursing home must provide notices to residents and their representatives outlining their rights.

In a filing last week, Alexander County States Attorney Zach Gowin accused Aperion Care of attempting to circumvent the law and pressure residents to move quickly.

Judge Jeffery Ferris on Thursday extended a 10-day restraining order barring Aperion Care from carrying out its closure plan until it has fulfilled all of its obligations to residents under the law.

Aperion Care General Counsel Fred Frankel did not immediately return a phone call to The Southern Illinoisan i n Carbondale following Thursday’s hearing in Cairo. He previously said Aperion Care would comply with all requirements in state law for closure of the facility.

“While this (temporary restraining order) may delay it or change our time frame, it’s not going to, unfortunately, change the outcome,” he said at the time.

About 50 residents are currently living in the nursing home. Frankel cited poor Medicaid reimbursement rates in Illinois, and trouble keeping the nursing home full and staffed with registered nurses as driving factors in the decision to close.