‘Residents seem very happy’ about new beach rules

To date, all Darien beaches are still closed to non-residents on weekends — and residents seem very pleased with this, according to Parks & Recreation director Pam Gery.

At last week’s Parks & Recreation Commission meeting, Chairman Lorene Bora gave an update about beach rules, as well as beach capacity.

She said the surrounding communities’ — such as Norwalk and Stamford - decision to close their beaches to non-residents under Gov. Ned Lamont’s direction, has influenced Darien’s decision on this topic.

The decision was based on the concern that closing the surrounding towns’ beaches would drive more people to Darien’s beaches, “which are much smaller than those,” Bora said.

According to Bora, First Selectman Jayme Stevenson “did not make the decision lightly.” Bora added that Stevenson had consulted with Parks & Recreation director Pam Gery, Bora, and the Darien health director when making the decision.

Monitoring

The Parks & Recreation Commission receives daily reports from its park monitors, who keep a close watch on the beaches, according to Bora.

To monitor crowds, park monitors walk up and down the beach every half hour, and make sure there is adequate social distancing. If there isn’t, monitors make the decision to close the beach to all foot traffic and parking.

Although it came close at some points, monitors have only closed the beach one time so far this summer — on July 5, for one hour.

“On Saturdays and Sundays, we are most concerned that we’re the most busiest, and we do not allow any walk-ins without ID,” Gery said. “If you don’t have ID and you’re from a different town, then you do get turned away. We have visual signs at the gate.”

At this point in the summer, it is rare that people from out of town are trying to enter the beaches on weekends, according to Bora.

Gery added that town residents “seem very happy” about the new beach rules.

While beaches are only accessible to residents on weekends, non-residents can still access them during the week, from Monday through Friday.

Poor weather, beach hours

In the event the weather is poor, the beach staff is sent home earlier, which saves the town money, according to Gery.

“I’m very concerned about the amount of money that we have not budgeted for these particular patrol guards and I’m very mindful of how much money we are spending,” Gery said.

The hours of Pear Tree Point Beach have been reduced and the beach now closes at 8 p.m.

Sea lice update

There has been no more incidences of sea lice at Weed Beach since it was first reported on July 24, after a swimmer spotted them.

After the sea lice was first reported, lifeguards had announced the concern about it daily to beach users.

“We are simply reminding people that it’s a good practice to wash off after they come out of the water,” Gery said. “Because we did have a case of the sea lice, washing it off from your body is a good thing.”

According to Jim Coghlan, assistant director of Parks & Recreation, sea lice usually make an appearance in August.

“I think we had a pretty hot July. That happened a little bit earlier than it normally does,” he said. “Hopefully, we’ll be good for the rest of August.”

Going forward

Over the next few weeks, the commission will be consulting with Stevenson about how long the weekend orders should remain in place.

“This will be an ongoing topic,” Bora said.

Watch the Parks & Recreation Commission meeting on Darien TV/79.

