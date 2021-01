CLEMSON, S.C. (AP) — Construction to replace a former Holiday Inn site in South Carolina with a 630-bed student housing complex is facing pushback from a resident who filed zoning appeals.

Ric Ware submitted two appeals to the city of Clemson about Clemson University's Dockside development, which will include retail space and restaurants, Greenville News reported Thursday. The housing complex is located roughly a mile from the school's campus.