Rescued Oklahoma tigers get care in California and new home

OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — Two neglected tigers rescued from a long-shuttered roadside tourist attraction in Oklahoma are beginning new lives more than 1,000 miles (1,600 kilometers) away at California’s Oakland Zoo after receiving much-needed medical treatment.
The female tigers, now named Lola and Mia, were rescued in June from an Oklahoma attraction that was closed in 2008 by the U.S. Department of Agriculture for multiple animal safety and welfare violations.