Republicans to consider settling first post-lame duck case

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Republicans who control the Legislature's budget committee are set to consider settling the first lawsuit under their lame-duck statutes.

The GOP passed legislation in December that forces Democratic Attorney General Josh Kaul to get committee approval before settling lawsuits. Kaul has refused to discuss any cases with the committee, saying settlement negotiations are confidential.

But Kaul and the committee scheduled discussions Thursday on settling a case in which the state has accused the owner and manager of a Milwaukee mini-mart of selling synthetic cannabinoids.

Rep. John Nygren is co-chair of the budget committee. Nygren aide Nathan Schwanz says defense attorneys in the case have agreed that settlement discussions can take place in the open. But he says Republicans and Kaul still haven't established an umbrella protocol for handling settlements.