Republicans sweep selectman, school board races in Darien, according to unofficial results

DARIEN — Republicans appeared to have swept many of the town’s races in unofficial results announced about half an hour after the polls closed Tuesday.

Republicans David Brown and Tara Wurm appeared to have won the two open seats in a high-profile Board of Education race, defeating Democrats Stacy Tie and Julie Best, according to results from the Darien Republican Town Committee.

Other races included selectman; the Boards of Finance, Education and Assessment Appeals; the Planning & Zoning Commission; constables; and the Representative Town Meeting.

Voters had two open spots to fill on the Board of Selectman and decided between four candidates — Democrats Sarah Neumann and Michael Burke and Republicans Marcy Minnick and Jon Zagrodzky. Minnick and Zagrodzky appeared to be in the lead with 32.7 and 32.9 percent of the vote respectively compared with 17.3 and 17.1 percent of the vote for Neumann and Burke, respectively.

The candidates for town clerk, town treasurer and tax collector ran unopposed. Republicans Christa McNamara, Joan Hendrickson, and Kathleen Larkins will be elected to each position, respectively.

Republicans Alan Hyatt and Louis Calastro were also elected as constables. They were the only two candidates on the ballot for that position.

Polls closed at 8 p.m., with voter turnout comparatively high throughout the day. The Town Clerk’s Office reported 36.9 percent of the town voting as of 7 p.m. That number eclipsed total turnout for the last municipal election in 2019, which was 27.4 percent.

The Darien Town Clerk’s Office had issued 1,140 absentee ballots and had 869 returned to them as of Monday.

Several voters at the polls on Tuesday said they were motivated to vote because of the Board of Education race.

“It’s all about the schools,” one voter said as he exited the Town Hall Mather Center with a child in tow.

Paula Reiches, an educator in Darien Public Schools and 20-year resident of Darien, said she had prioritized voting for progressive candidates who would support the superintendent’s approach to recent issues like anti-Semitism and curriculum controversy in the schools.

“What’s important is their attitude towards how they want to fund, do they believe in mandates that are progressive because, you know, in education you can’t sit still,” Reiches said. “I want the board to be meeting the times.”