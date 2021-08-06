Republican issues subpoenas for Wisconsin election info

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — The leader of the state Assembly's elections committee issued subpoenas Friday demanding extensive election materials, including all ballots and voting machines, from two Wisconsin counties in what she called a “top-to-bottom” investigation of the state's 2020 presidential results.
Republican Rep. Janel Brandtjen said she has sent subpoenas to Milwaukee and Brown counties for election materials. Brandtjen said last month that she wanted to conduct a review similar to a widely discredited audit performed in Arizona. Brandtjen and other Wisconsin Republicans traveled to that state in June to observe the review.