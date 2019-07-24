Stevenson ‘proud’ to be part of ‘great team’

Republican Town Party 2019. From left, Kip Koons, Joan Hendrickson, Jayme Stevenson, Kathleen Larkins, Caryn Diller, D. Jill McCammon

Passion and emotion could be strongly felt in the Darien Town Hall auditorium Monday night at the Republican Town Party caucus, according to RTC Chairman Chris Taylor.

The 15 candidates are as follows:

First Selectman: Jayme Stevenson

Selectman: Kip Koons, Christa McNamara

Treasurer: Joan Hendrickson

Tax collector: Kathleen Larkins

Town clerk: Caryn Diller

Board of Finance: Jim Palen, Taylor Carter

Board of Education: Jill McCammon, John Sini Board of Assessment Appeals: Richard Dolcetti

Planning & Zoning: Cara Gately, Larry Thomas Warble

Constables: Louise Calastro, Alan Hyatt Jr.

“Things went exceptionally smoothly,” said Taylor, when describing the evening.

There were about 60 people in attendance.

Selectman Susan Marks gave an “exceptionally emotional and moving” introduction for Stevenson, Taylor said.

“Susan not only praised her leadership and tenure,” said Taylor, but said Stevenson “is the best First Selectman she’s ever seen in Darien.”

Marks’ speech “certainly affected Jayme,” he added. “She had to compose herself before she gave her own speech.”

Stevenson told The Darien Times she is “humbled to have received unanimous support at the Republican Caucus to seek a 5th term as Darien’s First Selectman, along with an exceptional slate of municipal candidates.”

She added that she’s “proud” to be part of this “great team dedicated to preserving Darien’s history and status as a premier family-oriented community, protecting our resources and preparing our community, children and local businesses for sustained success. Together with our Democrat colleagues, we look forward to serving our town. I’m deeply grateful to Republican Selectman Susan Marks and Town Clerk Donna Rajczewski, who are not seeking re-election, for their decades of service to the Town of Darien.”

“As chairman of the RTC, I couldn’t be happier with the slate of candidates that we have,” Taylor said. “We’re looking forward to a healthy victory come November.”

