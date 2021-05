LAS VEGAS (AP) — North Las Vegas Mayor John Lee announced Monday he’s running for governor next year, challenging incumbent Democrat Steve Sisolak.

Lee switched his political affiliation last month from Democrat to Republican, citing a shift toward socialism in the Democratic Party — a charge he repeated in his campaign announcement Monday.

“I’m proud to kick off my campaign for governor of Nevada because Nevadans deserve a leader who will put Nevada values first, not the liberal, radical agenda we see today from Steve Sisolak,” Lee said in a statement.

Sisolak’s campaign did not immediately respond to a message seeking comment.

Lee said he plans to focus his campaign on “embracing small government, defending free speech, protecting unborn life, and supporting the right to bear arms.”

Lee, who served in the Nevada Assembly and state Senate, was defeated by a Democrat, Patricia Spearman, in 2012. He was elected mayor the following year.

Lee's first job was working as a dishwasher at the Silver Nugget Casino in North Las Vegas. He later became a plumber and grew his business to include hundreds of employees, according to his campaign.

He and his wife Marilyn have seven children and are members of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.

His move to leave the Democratic Party followed a shift in leadership in Nevada State Democratic Party, in which a slate of candidates affiliated with the Democratic Socialists of America were elected to most of the party’s top leadership spots.

Sisolak was elected in 2018, becoming the first Democratic governor of Nevada in two decades. He won his party's nomination as the more moderate of two candidates.

Nevada is considered a swing state that's been trending blue in recent years.