Republican LePage says he would veto 15-week abortion ban
DAVID SHARP, Associated Press
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate
PORTLAND, Maine (AP) — Former Republican Gov. Paul LePage, who's seeking his old job back, said he’d veto a bill banning abortions at 15 weeks, delivering disappointing news to abortion opponents.
LePage provided the answer in a labored exchange Tuesday evening during the first debate of the governor's race with current Democratic Gov. Janet Mills and independent Sam Hunkler.