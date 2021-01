DARIEN — It’s not just political correctness that makes the representation of diverse people important.

According to Dr. Simran Jeet Singh, the impact it has on educating the next generation is pivotal and far-reaching, but it requires a little more than just spouting what has become a popular buzzword—“representation.”

Singh, a religion professor, activist and new children’s book author, shared his thoughts and experiences through a Darien Library online telecast Tuesday night called “Representation Matters: What Being Seen Means to the Marginalized.”

The event was co-sponsored by A Better Chance Darien, the Darien YMCA, the Darien Community Association, The Depot Youth Center, the YWCA Darien/Norwalk, Everwell, Hayvn, The Mather Homestead and Barrett Bookstore.

“What I really want us to spend time thinking about this evening is the question of why and the question of how,” he said.

“Why does it matter? What are the stakes?” he said, using his own story as a jumping off point to highlight the impact and importance of understanding different cultures, communities and people.

Singh, a member of the Sikh religion, was born in San Antonio, Texas, where his parents—Punjabis who emigrated from south Asia—moved in 1970.

“I don’t look like a stereotypical Texan,” he said, wearing a dastar—or turban—during his talk and noting his very long hair as a child.

In preschool, he remembered, “The other boys had said I had to be the princess in the pretend game that we were playing because I had long hair… Those sort of experiences repeated themselves constantly throughout my childhood,” with harassment and discrimination coming from peers and adults alike.

While he spoke of the feeling of isolation felt by his family as the only ones of their kind in the region—along with periodic incidents of insensitivity and racism—Singh noted a simultaneously good childhood with three siblings, many friends and various activities in the community including sports.

“It was a good normal childhood in that sense (but) at the same time incredibly lonely,” he said. “We had all these friends but our friends didn’t really know what it was like to be us and we didn’t really know anyone who knew what it felt like to have our experience.”

“If people just knew who I was, my life would be different,” he said. “I would be welcome. I would belong. People would treat me different. People would treat me better. But I didn’t have that.”

Things became much worse in 2001, when he was a senior in high school and the attacks of Sept. 11 occurred.

As he watched the events unfold on TV that day in his social studies classroom, he knew he was surrounded by friends who understood the facts of who he was.

Yet, he said, “I also knew that Americans around the country would not know

and that life was about to get very difficult for us. They would see the brown skin, the turban and the beard, and they would make a quick connection.”

“For the next almost week we stayed on lockdown at home,” Singh remembered. “We didn’t leave. We had death threats. We had people driving by and calling things.”

“We were scared for our lives (and) it wasn’t an overstated worry,” he said, recounting the murder of a Sikh man in Arizona on Sept. 15. “We knew other people who had been physically attacked … and this continued.”

“And what we saw on television was a complete misrepresentation or an absence of representation around our stories,” he said.

He attributes writer James Baldwin with giving him inspiration.

“He says, ‘If I love you I have to make you conscious of the things you don’t see.’”

“That’s what gives me the courage to share my story, so it might shed light,” he said.

One of Singh’s key discoveries as a child was that there were no books of any kind with which he could identify—stories that he explained may have offered a clearer picture to people about the trappings of his religion and culture.

Years later, this would lead him to author “Fauja Singh Keeps Going,” which was published by Penguin Random House last summer.

The children’s book tells the story of a British runner who is also Sikh—a hero of Singh’s—who at age 102 was still running marathons.

Fauja Singh, who is now 109, even wrote the introduction to the book as well.

Kiera Parrott, executive director of the library, who introduced the program and read some questions from attendees, noted how children’s books are still grossly behind the times in terms of representation.

“Even though it’s been getting marginally better over the last couple of years, there are more children’s books with talking trucks … than there are representations of black and brown characters.”

“On the one hand, children’s literature and publishing in general has an abysmal track record when it comes to diversity, especially in this country,” Singh agreed, “but it’s also true that it’s changing.”

He noted that more people from diverse backgrounds have come into power in the industry, as well as the impact the resurgence of the Black Lives Matter movement has had since this past summer.

“A lot of people … have been reflecting seriously in a way that I haven’t seen before, in a deep way, about what it would be like to create more (diversity),” he said.

“It feels to me that there is a substantial shift,” he said.

Singh warned that the biggest failure of this generation is to lean on a “color blind” approach, rather than shining light on diversity and encouraging people—children especially—to examine differences and talk about them.

“We’re not servicing our children when we parent them and we ignore these issues,” he said.

“There’s a way to have this conversation that’s productive and age appropriate, and I think that’s the shift that we should be talking about as parents and as a society,” he said.