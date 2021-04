LOS ANGELES (AP) — Three people were shot, two fatally, at different locations in Los Angeles early Tuesday and a suspect ended up barricaded in a vehicle on a freeway about 25 miles (40 kilometers) away, local televisions stations reported.

The suspect died in the standoff on the freeway in the Anaheim area of Orange County but it was unclear whether he had been shot by police or himself, ABC7 reported from the scene.