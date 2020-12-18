Report shows Kansas officer denied Black man was run over

An attorney representing a Black man who was injured after being run over by a sheriff's patrol truck while running across a Kansas field said Friday that law enforcement authorities engaged in a cover-up that began as soon as emergency medical personnel arrived.
Lionel Womack, a 35-year-old former police detective from Kansas City, Kansas, alleges in a excessive force lawsuit filed Thursday that Kiowa County Sheriff’s Deputy Jeremy Rodriguez intentionally drove over him during the Aug. 15 incident that was captured on dashcam video.