Report finds 'no racist intent' behind song 'Eyes of Texas' JIM VERTUNO, AP Sports Writer March 9, 2021 Updated: March 9, 2021 11:42 a.m.
1 of5 FILE - In this Saturday, Sept. 12, 2020, file photo, fans join in singing "The Eyes of Texas" after Texas defeated UTEP 59-3 in an NCAA college football game in Austin, Texas. The University of Texas' long-awaited report on the history of the school song “The Eyes of Texas” found it had “no racist intent,” but the school will not require athletes and band members to participate in singing or playing it at games and campus events. The song had erupted in controversy in 2020 after some members of the football team demanded the school stop playing it because of racist elements in the song’s past. Chuck Burton/AP Show More Show Less
AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — The University of Texas' long-awaited report on “The Eyes of Texas” has found that the school song has “no racist intent," but the school president said athletes and band members will not be required to sing or participate when the song is played at games and campus events.
The 58-page report, released Tuesday, was commissioned last year by school President Jay Hartzell after a group of Texas athletes, most notably football players, demanded the school drop the song as part of racial injustice protests.