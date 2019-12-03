Report: Wyoming lawmakers work more than counterparts

CASPER, Wyo. (AP) — Wyoming legislators have released a report saying state lawmakers and their staff have handled increasingly intensive workloads in the past few years.

The Casper Star-Tribune reported Monday that the state Legislative Service Office staff released the report Monday saying legislative committees work about 327 days of the year and less than 20% is during the actual 59-day legislative session.

Officials say only New Mexico meets more often out-of-session.

Officials say the report builds on conversations about increasing compensation as workloads also increase.

Officials say Wyoming lawmakers are some of the lowest-paid in the country, but the Legislature has said rates should remain low in the spirit of public service.

Officials say staffing has also increased but not in pace with time spent on legislative activities by Wyoming legislators.

