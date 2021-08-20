Report: Taliban killed minorities, fueling Afghans' fears AHMAD SEIR, TAMEEM AKHGAR and DAVID RISING, Associated Press Aug. 20, 2021 Updated: Aug. 20, 2021 6:35 a.m.
KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) — Taliban fighters tortured and killed members of an ethnic minority in Afghanistan after recently overrunning their village, Amnesty International said, fueling fears that they will again impose a brutal rule, even as they urged imams to push a message of unity at the first gathering for Friday prayers since the capital was seized.
Terrified that the new de facto rulers would commit such abuses, thousands have raced to Kabul's airport desperate to flee following the Taliban's stunning blitz through the country. Others have taken to the streets to protest the takeover — acts of defiance that Taliban fighters have violently suppressed.
Written By
AHMAD SEIR, TAMEEM AKHGAR and DAVID RISING