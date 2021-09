ST. LOUIS (AP) — St. Louis police used force against Black people more than three times as often as they did on white people, according to a study released Thursday.

The California-based, nonprofit research group Center for Policing Equity examined police report data from 2012 to 2019 and also found that in 9 out of 10 times when police pulled out a gun, it was at a Black civilian, the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reported.