Report: Salem spends more than $5 mil yearly on homelessness

SALEM, Ore. (AP) — Salem spends more than $5.2 million a year on issues related to homelessness, according to estimates in a draft city report.

The Statesman Journal reports that most of the costs are incurred by the Salem Police Department, which is estimated to spend nearly $4.7 million on an annual basis dealing with issues related to homelessness.

The assessment has been circulated to the mayor, councilors and city manager.

Salem city councilors are poised to institute a ban on camping and leaving personal belongings unattended on sidewalks next month, but they stopped short of a ban on sitting and lying on public sidewalks.