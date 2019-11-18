Report: RI veterans agency has multimillion-dollar deficit

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — A state agency report shows Rhode Island’s nursing and residential care program for veterans is having financial issues.

WPRI reports the Rhode Island Office of Veteran Services has projected a nearly $3 million deficit for this fiscal year.

The agency’s issues stem from widespread miscalculations of costs, staff and the newly renovated Veterans Home in Bristol.

A quarterly financial report released by the state department last week shows that the agency operating Veteran Homes is one of only a few departments that is running at a multimillion-dollar deficit.

Gov. Gina Raimondo says the cleaning contract for the care complex is much higher than expected because of its size.

The long-term care facility with more than 200 beds designated for veterans has been in high demand since it opened in 2017.