Report: Pilot missed runway just before foggy SC crash

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — The pilot of a small plane killed earlier this month in a crash near a South Carolina airport told air traffic controllers he missed the runway in foggy weather just before he crashed, federal investigators said.

Farhad Rostampour had just turned his plane away from the attempted landing when his wing hit a home about a half-mile (800 meters) from the Jim Hamilton–L.B. Owens Airport in Columbia, according to the preliminary report released Friday by the National Transportation Safety Board.