Report: Officer involved in fatal shooting followed policies

PITTSFIELD, Mass. (AP) — An internal investigation has found that a Massachusetts police officer who shot and killed a man armed with a knife last month followed proper procedures before resorting to deadly force.

The report by the Pittsfield Police Department released Wednesday said the man was moving toward the officer “at a fast pace” with the knife in his raised hand. The officer was “in compliance with all relevant department policies, training guidelines, statutory requirements, and use of force guidelines," the report said.