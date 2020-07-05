Report: New Mexico's suicide rate is highest in the nation

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — New Mexico’s suicide rate reportedly is the highest in the nation.

The Albuquerque Journal reported Sunday that New Mexico had 535 suicides in 2018, the most recent year for which nationwide data is available.

According to the newspaper, rates of suicide in the youngest age group jumped significantly and mirrored a nationwide trend.

New Mexico was fourth in the nation in 2017 with 491 suicides or a rate of 23.5 for 100,000 residents.

Official data released annually by the American Association of Suicidology showed that New Mexico trailed only Montana, Wyoming and Alaska in suicides.

But the state had a 9% increase in 2018 and reached the top of the list with a rate of 25.6 suicides per 100,000 people compared to the national average of 14.8 suicides per 100,000.

The Journal says New Mexico’s 535 suicides in 2018 was the its highest number of suicides since the state began consistently keeping track in 1999.

New Mexico’s Department of Health has re-established a coalition of advocates and organizations who will meet and discuss how to address suicides.

The department also is working with emergency departments in various hospitals to implement a secondary suicide prevention program to provide treatment and support for patients.