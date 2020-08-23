Report: Nearly half of western Michigan prison has COVID-19

DETROIT (AP) — Almost half of the men incarcerated at a western Michigan prison have tested positive for COVID-19, according to a newspaper report.

Roughly 47%, or 612 of 1,296 prisoners at Muskegon Correctional Facility, have tested positive as of last Thursday, according to the Detroit Free Press. Fifteen staff members have also tested positive.

Since March, 4,620 of 37,497 state prisoners have tested positive and 68 prisoners have died.

Some prisoners are blaming the prison for an inadequate response to the virus and fear further spread, but prison officials say they've taken proper safety steps.

State health officials on Sunday reported 768 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 and four related deaths. Overall, Michigan has reported 96,792 confirmed positive cases and 6,393 deaths since the start of the pandemic.