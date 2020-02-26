Report: Most youth jailed because state lacks better options

PORTLAND, Maine (AP) — A majority of nonviolent youth are jailed in Maine because the state's juvenile system lacks treatment options, a new analysis found.

The report commissioned by the Maine Juvenile System Assessment found that the state unnecessarily imprisons juveniles who pose “low or moderate” risk to the public, the Bangor Daily News reported Wednesday.

The report does not go as far as suggesting the state eliminate youth detention entirely, but it did note Maine only needs “a limited secure detention and corrections capacity to protect the public from youth who pose a significant danger to others.”

The majority of youth are booked to Long Creek because they can not go home, rather than out of concern for public safety, the report said.

The report recommended that officials fund and develop alternatives to incarceration that could result in the “removal of all youth" from the facility within a period of three years.

What the report doesn't answer is what the state would do it its 165-bed facility emptied. But the analysis comes at a time where lawmakers and officials are considering changes to how the state handles juvenile criminal cases.