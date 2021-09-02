Report: Japan's PM Suga won't run in next vote to lead party Sep. 2, 2021 Updated: Sep. 2, 2021 11:30 p.m.
TOKYO (AP) — Japan’s Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga won’t run for governing party leadership election, indicating he will step down as Japanese leader at the end of this month, public broadcaster NHK said.
Suga told executives of his ruling Liberal Democratic Party on Friday that he will not run for leadership race set for Sept. 29, NHK said.