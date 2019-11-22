Report: Inconsistent efforts to help drug-exposed babies

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — A state watchdog office is calling for increased communication, collaboration and consistency when it comes to helping infants born exposed to opioids and other substances.

The Office of the Child Advocate on Friday released a report following a nearly year-long review of how the state’s child protection system responds in such cases. It found promising practices — including the hiring of a specialized caseworker in one region — but said those initiatives should be implemented statewide.

The number of infants born exposed to drugs has steadily increased. Between July 2018 and September 2019, about 500 infants were monitored in New Hampshire hospitals for conditions related to substance exposure.

The Division for Children, Youth and Families did not immediately respond to a request for comment.