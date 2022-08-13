Report: Helicopter pilot didn't see power lines before crash

MILFORD TOWNSHIP, Ohio (AP) — Federal authorities say the pilot of a medical helicopter says he didn't see power lines before the main rotor blades hit them and the aircraft crashed while responding to the scene of a fatal accident in southwestern Ohio last month.

The CareFlight helicopter was requested just before 5 a.m. on July 26 at the scene of the crash of two pickup trucks in Milford Township in Butler County. The county sheriff's office said the aircraft operated by Air Methods was approaching the scene when it crashed into the power lines and went down. No one aboard was seriously injured.