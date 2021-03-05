Report: Cost to make Nevada schools average in US tops $800M KEN RITTER, Associated Press March 5, 2021 Updated: March 5, 2021 4:44 p.m.
LAS VEGAS (AP) — Nevada public schools have too many students per classroom and too few teachers and support staff, according to a study released Friday that projects the added cost of meeting the national student-to-teacher ratio average at about $800 million.
The report also found that Black and Hispanic students are less likely to be taught by experienced educators than white or Asian children.