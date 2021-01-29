Report: Confined voters produced IDs in past elections

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Nearly 80% of indefinitely confined voters in November's elections produced a valid photo ID for at least one election dating back to 2016, according to an analysis released Friday.

Indefinitely confined voters don't have to show photo identification to obtain a ballot under state law. Former President Donald Trump argued in lawsuits seeking to overturn Joe Biden's victory in Wisconsin that the risk of voter fraud was high in the state in part because the indefinitely confined didn't have to show valid photo identification. His arguments failed and Biden was ultimately certified as the winner in Wisconsin.