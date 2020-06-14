Report: COVID-19 cases on the rise in Washington state

SEATTLE (AP) — The Washington Department of Health says coronavirus infections are on the increase in the eastern and western sides of the state.

The situation report says state epidemiologists have seen a particularly large increases in Benton, Yakima, Spokane and Franklin counties, but said the latest data through the end of May indicates likely increases in infections across the state.

The results, the report says, includes increases in coronavirus transmission over Memorial Day weekend, but not infections that may have occurred during recent protests that have drawn tens of thousands of people together in cities and towns across the state.

The Seattle Times reports that Gov. Jay Inslee warned that the report indicates that “cases and deaths will soon increase substantially if COVID-19 continues to spread at the current levels.”

“Washingtonians have done the hard work to flatten the curve on COVID-19 and we know this has been tremendously difficult for families, businesses and communities over the past few months,” the governor said.

He said outbreaks in Benton, Franklin and Yakima counties are of “particular concern” and said he joined scientists and health and political leaders in those communities during a conference Saturday.

The DOH report states that six Washington counties -- Yakima, Klickitat, Benton, Franklin, Spokane and Stevens -- have not yet reached their peak number of COVID-19 cases.

Washington state has reported 25,538 positive COVID-19 cases at least 1,213 deaths.