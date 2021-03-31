Report: Animation company got $49M in excessive tax credits

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — Blue Sky Studios, the company behind “Ice Age” and other animated films, received $49 million more in Connecticut state tax credits than it should have, state auditors said in a report released Wednesday.
The Disney-owned company, based in Greenwich, Connecticut, is set to close in April and lay off its more than 450 employees. Disney, which also owns animation powerhouses Walt Disney Animation Studios and Pixar Animation Studios, announced the closure in February, citing difficult economic conditions amid the coronavirus pandemic.